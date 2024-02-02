Prom Price Tops $6.76 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $123.43 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00015686 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.47 or 0.99878466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010964 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00184670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.89618112 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,777,867.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.