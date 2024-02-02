Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Reduced by Analyst

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $20.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

CAT stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $308.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.69 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

