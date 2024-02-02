Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

