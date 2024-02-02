Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Lowered by Analyst

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.