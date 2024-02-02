Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 474,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

