Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reduced by Analyst

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WaFd by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

