Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.