Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Expedia Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

Shares of EXPE opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,532 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

