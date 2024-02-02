Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,153.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

