Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 8,700 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 271.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

