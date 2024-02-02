Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.17 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS opened at $106.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.