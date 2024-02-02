Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $762,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 148,306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $133,420,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

