Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $91,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.