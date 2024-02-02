Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,900 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 610.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.7 %

Crocs stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

