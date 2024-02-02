Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $814,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.