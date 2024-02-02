Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $294.00 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

