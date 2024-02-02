Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $31.85 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00006668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $297.72 million and $31.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.94 or 0.05375348 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00083565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.