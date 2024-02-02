Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 20,500 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 86.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $72.33 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

