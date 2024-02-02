Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,266 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

