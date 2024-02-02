Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,878 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.