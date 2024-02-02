Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 151.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.05 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

