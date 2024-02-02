Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

