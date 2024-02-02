Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.04 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

