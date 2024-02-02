Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.11 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.01 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

