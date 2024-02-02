Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.