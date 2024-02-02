Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 79,326 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1,817.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,326 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.