Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 104,942 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UBS stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.