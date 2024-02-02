Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,780.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.05. 315,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

