QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

