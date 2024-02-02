Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,420. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.