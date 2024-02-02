Raymond James Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

