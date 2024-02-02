Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$16.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a market cap of C$676.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.