Raymond James Increases SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $65.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

SkyWest Stock Up 5.7 %

SkyWest stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,499. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

