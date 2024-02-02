Raymond James Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $154.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.