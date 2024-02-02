Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of O stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

