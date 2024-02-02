Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NYCB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

