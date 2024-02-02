Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $805.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

