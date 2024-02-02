Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.15 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.