Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

