Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 9,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. 20,911,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,602,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

