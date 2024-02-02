Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

ROL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 337,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

