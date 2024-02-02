Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

ROP stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.36. 148,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,684,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,701,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

