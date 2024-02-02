Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $572.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

