Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.