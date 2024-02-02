Royal Bank of Canada Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $64.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

CTVA traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $53.21. 1,535,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

