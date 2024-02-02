Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

FFBC opened at $22.36 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

