Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,475.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,405.00. 46,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,537. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,445.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 93.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

