Royal Bank of Canada Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $207.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.23 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

