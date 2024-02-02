Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Runway Growth Finance worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth $139,000.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $540.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $102,681.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,473 shares of company stock worth $495,191 and sold 4,562,500 shares worth $55,182,116. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.