Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

RUS stock opened at C$45.16 on Friday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$31.24 and a one year high of C$45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9781022 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

